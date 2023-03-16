Boost Mobile founder and CEO Peter Adderton has taken a number of swipes at Optus and its leadership, after winning an interim court battle against the telco.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court ordered Optus to stop promoting its new “Internet Boost” and “Mobile Boost” features, with Justice Thomas Thawley saying he was “satisfied there would be confusion” from the public regarding the name.

“The potential confusion and the risk of damage to Boost will be exacerbated while Optus expands the promotion of its Optus Internet Boost and Optus Mobile Boost features in television appearances and advertising, digital video advertising, radio interviews, social media advertising, digital media process and retail marketing,” he added.

Optus called the ruling “disappointing”, with a spokesperson saying: “We continue to believe that no customer will be confused into thinking these features of the Optus Living Network are being supplied by or are affiliated with Boost Mobile.”

Adderton called this statement, and the very fact Optus went ahead with the ‘Boost’ branding showed a level of arrogance within the telco.

“I think it was extremely arrogant of Optus to think that they could get away with it,” Adderton told The Australian.

“Their response to losing yesterday was that ‘we don’t believe that consumers could get confused’, they’re basically saying that the judge got it wrong.

“The level of arrogance in their statement, I was just blown away. It just shows the lack of leadership at Optus; I don’t think there is any leadership, it’s basically rudderless.”

Adderton also took aim at the way Optus handled its data breach last year.

“After the data breach, I just read some of the things that their leadership was saying and blaming the media and saying nobody got hurt, and I’m like ‘what planet are you guys on?’ I think that they are really detached from reality.

“I think Singtel has got to be sitting up there looking at who is running the organisation in Australia and going ‘you know what, there might be time for a change’.

“We love our customers and we love our brand, we fight every single day for our customers and we have a great attachment to our customers. I try to interact with our customers, both on social media and in the media, and Optus just seems to sit in an ivory tower thinking they can do whatever they want.”