There have been reports the upcoming iPhone Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will set you back more cash, due to hardware upgrades that are said to include a titanium frame, solid state buttons with haptic feedback from extra Taptic engines, an A17 Bionic chip, increased RAM, and, with the Pro Max version, an increased optical zoom.

While this is still just industry whispers, it seems likely. The iPhone Pro has settled at the same price since 2017, US$999, with the Pro Max going in the US for $1099. Still, Apple have raised the cost for the models in other countries, due to currency variations. There’s also the issue of inflation in the US.

Apple are expected to announce the iPhone 15 in September, and it’s likely to include a slew of new features. Reports say as many as 10, such as a USB-C port and dynamic island on standard versions.

According to industry speculation the Pro versions will have a slightly more curved frame.

Meanwhile, the A7 Bionic should boost performance and efficiency as it is reportedly built on TSMC’s 3nm process, unlike the current A16 chip, which is a 4nm chip, like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.