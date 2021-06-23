HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > Boost Founder Wades Into TPG-ACCC Bunfight

Boost Founder Wades Into TPG-ACCC Bunfight

By | 23 Jun 2021
, , , ,

The founder of Boost Mobile has weighed in on the spat between telco giant TPG and the ACCC, saying the watchdog “let consumers down” on the TPG-Vodafone merger.

TPG has accused the ACCC of getting its numbers wrong in a Monday press release, where it said prices for mobile plans had risen at the big three telcos following last year’s merger between TPG and Vodafone.

Peter Adderton, founder of Boost Mobile, has now joined the fray, saying he had “begged” the ACCC prior to the merger to support competition by advocating for regulations to ensure smaller mobile providers were protected.

“The ACCC was solely focused on objecting to the Vodafone-TPG merger as its Plan A. They had no Plan B.

“I always said they were not going to be able to block it, and they should have instead taken the opportunity to make sure that the merger went through with protections,” he said.

Rod Sims, ACCC.

According to Adderton, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like Boost foster competition and provide value for consumers, and says prices have increased because the ACCC failed to protect the wholesale market.

“It is the ACCC that should have worked with TPG and Vodafone to make sure that MVNOs had a place in their new combined network on favourable terms, just as the Department of Justice did in the US when it ensured that Dish had a very favourable wholesale deal in the Sprint-T-Mobile merger.

“MVNOs have benefits for carriers as well, but they need protections to make sure they are able to negotiate good deals,” he said.

In the ACCC’s press release, the consumer watchdog encouraged consumers to switch to smaller providers to save on phone bills.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
NBN Roundtable Positive Step For Reform, Says ACCC
NZXT Australia Recalls Computer Cases Due To Fire Hazard
TPG Hits Back Against “Out Of Touch”, “Misleading” ACCC
Powerboard Sold At Bunnings May Electrocute Users: ACCC
ACCC Slams TPG-Vodafone Merger As Mobile Prices Soar
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EU Launches Antitrust Probe Into Google Ads
Industry Latest News
/
June 23, 2021
/
Samsung Unveils Three New 5G Chips And An Antenna Radio
Industry Latest News
/
June 23, 2021
/
Peloton Move Into Wearables Market With Heart-Rate Armband
Industry Latest News
/
June 23, 2021
/
Microsoft Hits $2 Trillion Market Value
Industry Latest News
/
June 23, 2021
/
Notebook Supply Flakey As Retailers Pad Out Stock
Latest News
/
June 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EU Launches Antitrust Probe Into Google Ads
Industry Latest News
/
June 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The European Commission has launched a new investigation into Google to ascertain whether the company favours its own online advertising...
Read More