Peloton Move Into Wearables Market With Heart-Rate Armband

By | 23 Jun 2021
,

Peloton is planning to make its first move into the wearables market with a digital heart-rate armband.

Details of the forthcoming product were discovered in the code of Peloton’s iPhone app, which indicates it will come in large and small sizes, pair wirelessly with the company’s bikes and treadmills, and will have a small screen.

“Track the intensity of your workouts from Zone 1 (lowest effort) to Zone 5 (maximum capacity),” the code reads.

“Using the adjustable strap, wear the Peloton Heart Rate Monitor snug on your forearm to accurately monitor your effort during workouts.”

Peloton has plans to enter the Australian market this year.

