BOE To Open OLED Plant For Monitor & Tablet Panels

By | 6 Dec 2023

The display maker BOE is preparing to “meet the soaring demand for IT OLED displays” by building a new 8.6G OLED plant.

BOE is located in China and with the new plant, it aims to attain production efficiency on par with other market leaders, Samsung and LG, with production capacity to sit around 32,000 glass substrates monthly.

The display manufacturer also launched China’s first 6G OLED production line and with the new facility positioned in Chengdu, BOE can increase efficiency while reducing the pricing of the production of OLED panels.

“The construction phase of this plant is estimated to span approximately 34 months, with a total investment of 63 billion RMB (or about 9 billion USD). This facility is designed to output 32,000 glass substrates (size 2290mm x 2620mm) every month, supplying high-end OLED displays for laptops and tablets,” announced BOE.

BOE, for now, has not said it would manufacture OLED TV panels.

According to the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), it is expected that OLED will be used over LCD to make up 75% of the high-end IT market by 2026, including laptops, monitors, and tablets.

A shift that has been brought about by Apple’s changing from LCD to OLED in tablets and laptops.

Getting in the OLED action, Samsung Display also plans to spend around $4.6 billion by 2026 in transforming its OLED production to 8.6G for tablets, laptops and other IT devices.

LG Display already operates two 8.5G OLED plants solely working on the production of OLED TV panels.



