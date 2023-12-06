Withings has revealed its new smartwatch, the ScanWatch Nova, which is a luxury version of the ScanWatch 2 Hybrid watch that was released earlier this year. It features a traditional diver-style design, and enhanced health and activity tracking capabilities.

It comes equipped with health features including on-demand electrocardiogram, SpO2, 24/7 body temperature monitoring, advanced activity tracking, and detailed sleep analysis.

Between charges, it boasts a 30-day battery life, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters, able to be paired with Android and iOS devices.

There’s a rotating bezel made of ceramic and stainless steel, with laser engraved markings that include the standard codes of diving practice.

Watch hands, indicators, and indices are all hollow and filled with Lumina, meaning they are visible in low light conditions. Additionally, the indices are thick and raised, meaning they are easy to read.

The watch also features a sundial and a mirror-polished stainless steel case, and the display is protected by sapphire glass with anti-reflection coating. Notifications are displayed on a user-friendly OLED hi-res greyscale screen.

Product Manager at Withings, Etienne Trégaro said “the splendid timepiece imperceptibly embeds a powerful health scan, with all the cutting-edge innovations to enhance your health, wrapped in a stylish aesthetic inspired by the timeless tradition of diver-style watchmaking.”

Like its predecessor, this watch offers a medical grade electrocardiogram, which can be used on-demand to detect possible heart anomalies. It can also track fluctuations in body temperature during the day and night, as well as measure blood oxygen levels or SpO2 on-demand. A value under 90% could indicate hypoxia (poor blood oxygenation).

Some other features include sleep tracking and traditional parameters including steps, calories, elevations, and workout routes.

Available now for preorder, the ScanWatch Nova is retailing for around $799 in Australia. Residents of Australia also won’t get to see the watch until next year.

It comes with an oyster bracelet that tapers from 20mm to 18mm, and users can choose between three colours, blue, green, and black. Mid-January is when the first batch is expected.