Following the hack that exposed 90 work-in-progress gameplay videos, the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming GTA 6 was leaked 14 hours early.

Developer Rockstar was forced to react and release the trailer officially, and reception seems mostly positive.

European fans received the video late at night, meaning most people wouldn’t have seen it until the morning, and media was forced to reschedule planned coverage.

For fans of the video game series, the first ‘experience’ of the game isn’t when they boot it up, but when the first screenshot, logo, or trailer is released. Watch parties were being organised for this trailer, as well as media outlets and YouTubers planning live streams, reaction videos, podcasts, and articles.

The reveal of a Grand Theft Auto game is a once in a decade event, and the leak seems to have spoiled the biggest community gathering in a while.

However, the trailer is impressive, fans are excited with view numbers soaring, and it appears to be heading towards being the biggest video game launch ever in 2025, when it’s officially released.