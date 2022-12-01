HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Blockbuster Video Is Back, And You Can Drink There

By | 1 Dec 2022

The once-mighty Blockbuster Video brand is back, in a form of a retro-themed speakeasy.

Launched on Melrose Avenue, the idea is that, like a Blockbuster, you sign up for a membership, and browse the VHS covers on the wall. Each corresponds to a type of drink, and you bring your empty case to the front, and grab a drink.

Naturally, you can relax on beanbag, play vintage consoles, and watch movies.

Derek Berry, the “head of experiences” for Bucket Listers, said: “You’re going to go out and have fun but you’re still experiencing what you did at Blockbuster’s which is essentially renting movies and things of that nature.

“So we came up with this really fun concept and the idea is to transport people back to a better time, a more fun time and if you’re going to go out, go out and have a fun themed night like this.”



