Vocus Partners With SpaceX To Offer Starlink In Oz

By | 1 Dec 2022

Vocus will be shilling Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite services to Australian customers.

Vocus will be selling a product named “Vocus Satellite Starlink” to enterprise and government customers, which will supplement Vocus’ own geostationary satellite services, which are delivered through NBN Co’s Skymuster service.

“New technologies that challenge the status quo – like LEO satellite – need like-minded organisations to deliver full value,” Vocus’ development manager for space and satellite Ashley Neale said.

“Customers on Vocus’ fibre network running mission-critical operations at their sites will now have another option for reach and redundancy, providing extra assurance for business continuity, with personalised service built on industry best practice.”

Starlink has plans to build 40 ‘earth stations’ in Australia, according to the ACMA.


