Samsung’s Bixby personal assistant feature now has the ability to clone a Galaxy phone owner’s voice to answer calls when they can’t or don’t want to.

Samsung call it “Custom Voice Creator”. This enables users to record a string of phrases, then Bixby can bring in an AI-generated impression of the voice and tone.

From there, you can type in a phrase like, “Hi, I can’t come to the phone right now,” and the AI voice will speak it to the caller in a version of your voice.

So far, the feature is only available in Korea on the Galaxy S23 series, but will no doubt be available worldwide before long.

Further bringing Bixby into being you, Samsung is adding the ability to customise the Bixby wake word, and the assistant is said to be better at handling follow-up requests.

Samsung say, “Bixby can better understand intent and process follow-up requests by understanding context and associating words previously used in interactions. For example, Bixby users can first launch a workout on Samsung Health and then ask Bixby to play music that best suits that exercise by saying, ‘Play music for this workout’.”