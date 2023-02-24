HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Hog Every New TSMC Chip

Apple Hog Every New TSMC Chip

By | 24 Feb 2023

Apple are making sure no-one can beat them in terms of performance or efficiency in devices, by taking in the entire supply of new-breed chips.

The new 3-nanometer chips are made by Taiwanese company TSMC, who have made the chips for Apple’s phones and computers for years, and that relationship looks like paying off for the California company.

The new iPhone 14 Pro houses an A16 chip made with a 4nm process. The chips in the latest Mac are through a 5nm process.

Shifting down to a 3nm process should bring improvements in performance, with a 35 per cent increase in power efficiency compared to the 4nm chips, meaning they’ll need less power to do more stuff, which equals better battery life and heat management.

The iPhone’s A-series chips already reign supreme for performance and efficiency. So boosting that by 35 per cent will make Apple’s place in the market even stronger.

The improvements for the Mac should be even greater, bringing a surge in performance without the need for a boosted cooling system.

Even more exciting is the news that TSMC’s 3nm process is working out better than expected, so Apple ordering the whole supply of their next-gen 3nm chips is no doubt frustrating news for every other company looking to go up against the next iPhones and Macs…



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Watch Set For Blood Glucose Tracking
Intel Slashes Dividend 66%, Lowest Payout Since GFC
Tile Upgraded To Stop Thieves And Stalkers
MacBook Pro Gets Faster
Windows 11 Gets Microsoft’s Blessing On Apple Silicon Macs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: New USA Mobile Brand To Be Launched In OZ
Latest News
/
February 24, 2023
/
Bixby Can Be You When You Don’t Want To Be
Latest News
/
February 24, 2023
/
David Jones Underpaid Workers $1.88 Million
Latest News
/
February 24, 2023
/
YouTube Enhanced Video Option
Latest News
/
February 24, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Apple Whinges Over Refurbished iPhone Sales, Wants Old iPhones, ‘Dumped In The Ocean’
Latest News
/
February 24, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: New USA Mobile Brand To Be Launched In OZ
Latest News
/
February 24, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
A US phone brand is set to be launched in Australia in a move that, according to sources, could seriously...
Read More