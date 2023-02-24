Apple are making sure no-one can beat them in terms of performance or efficiency in devices, by taking in the entire supply of new-breed chips.

The new 3-nanometer chips are made by Taiwanese company TSMC, who have made the chips for Apple’s phones and computers for years, and that relationship looks like paying off for the California company.

The new iPhone 14 Pro houses an A16 chip made with a 4nm process. The chips in the latest Mac are through a 5nm process.

Shifting down to a 3nm process should bring improvements in performance, with a 35 per cent increase in power efficiency compared to the 4nm chips, meaning they’ll need less power to do more stuff, which equals better battery life and heat management.

The iPhone’s A-series chips already reign supreme for performance and efficiency. So boosting that by 35 per cent will make Apple’s place in the market even stronger.

The improvements for the Mac should be even greater, bringing a surge in performance without the need for a boosted cooling system.

Even more exciting is the news that TSMC’s 3nm process is working out better than expected, so Apple ordering the whole supply of their next-gen 3nm chips is no doubt frustrating news for every other company looking to go up against the next iPhones and Macs…