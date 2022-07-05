Bing Lee is launching a new premium division, Signature Appliances, with a new showroom to open in Sydney’s Willoughby before the end of the year.

“It’s a proud moment in Bing Lee’s history. I’d like to thank our Bing Lee team, and our brand partners. Like many Australians we are proud of where we come from, and what we have built over the last 65 years,” Bing Lee CEO, Lionel Lee said.

“Customers are at the heart of what we do. We look forward to welcoming, discussing and finding solutions for both old and new customers. The showrooms will be beautiful, the products leading edge, and our people forward thinking.

“We are excited to partner with the strongest brands in Australia, and greatly appreciate that so many of our core partners have chosen to trust us in this new venture.”

The new Signature Appliances showroom will be 850 square metres, with a demo kitchen and alfresco area.

The brands that will be sold and represented there, including Fisher & Paykel, Bosch, Asko, Smeg, Miele, Electrolux, Neff, Franke, KWC and Blanko.

The showroom will also feature various refrigeration, dishwasher and wine products.