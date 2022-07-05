LG Electronics has announced the local release of the Objet Collection – a chic, colourful and modern range of refrigerators and freezers.

With the Object Collection, LG has sought to meet the growing consumer demand for stylish and functional spaces that allow the owner to express their unique taste within their home.

The collection is made up of three models – The 617L LG Objet Collection® French Door Fridge, the 386L LG Objet Collection® Single Door Fridge and the 324L LG Objet® Collection Upright Freezer, all of which have customizable panels.

“Our new LG Objet Collection® gives the traditional Australian kitchen a chic level-up by putting a stylish twist on the growing personalisation trend. Encouraging our inner interior designer to curate the kitchen of dreams inspired by a range of colours, finishes and configurations. I love the idea of making the refrigerator a statement piece with colour blocking” says Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

Other than being eye-catching pieces, LG have ensured that the Objet Collection boats the highest quality performance.

The 617L LG InstaView Objet® Collection French Door Fridge is able to display the contents of the fridge without needing to be opened and allowing cold air to escape. Food also stays colder and fresher for longer with SurroundCooling, which circulates cold air from both the front and the back, a feature also found in the 386L LG Objet Collection® Single Door Fridge.

The single door fridge also boasts a Moist Balance Crisper for crunchy and fresh fruit and vegetables thanks to a lattice-patterned box that maintains ideal moisture levels, preventing them from getting soggy.

Meanwhile, the 324L LG Objet Collection® Upright Freezer makes use of Multi Air Flow vents, which allow for the faster circulation of cold air.

The LG Objet collection has begun rolling out, with the 617L LG Objet Collection® French Door Fridge now available for $5,999. The 386L LG Objet Collection® Single Door Fridge and 324L LG Objet® Collection Upright Freezer will be available in August for $2,499. The entire range comes in Silver, Green or Black stainless steel, as well as Beige, Silver or Mint mist glass.