On Trevor Noah’s podcast, “What Now?”, Bill Gates said that AI would be transformative for businesses and have the capacity to allow humans to cut down their workweek to just three days because “machines can make all the food and the stuff.”

He added, “Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it.”

AI will also empower workers to live a better life because they won’t “have to work so hard” to survive, according to Gates, who wrote earlier that AI could be just as impactful on civilization as mobile phones and the Internet.

“It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other,” Gates blogged.

Like Gates, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon anticipates that AI would allow workers a shorter work week.

“Your children will live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology and they’ll probably be working three and a half days a week,” he told Bloomberg.

Despite the clear positives of AI, there are detractors, such as Goldman Sachs analysts who have warned generative AI could ultimately eliminate 300 million jobs.

Dimon said these numbers are not necessarily accurate but understands how the massive job losses could scare the public.

“People have to take a deep breath, OK? …Technology has always replaced jobs,” but the chief banker said, “technology’s done unbelievable things for mankind.”

One of the leading companies propelling AI forward is OpenAI, a company Gates has been an advocate for because of its innovative AI research but also has been floundering lately.

The board may have fired Sam Altman as CEO but he’s been reinstated already after almost the entire staff said that they would walk if he didn’t.

After OpenAI researchers came forward with a warning of a powerful AI discovery that they said could threaten humanity, the board decided to remove Altman.

Executive Mira Murati called the AI discovery or project, Q* (pronounced Q-Star), and said there has been progress with that some sources think could be a new innovation within the startup’s quest for superintelligence, also known as artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Based on OpenAI’s definition, AGI, like AI, is “a highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work.”

An anonymous source said that the new model could work out particular mathematical problems, which showed the prowess of AGI.

Despite only functioning on the level of grade-school students’ math, by successfully passing these tests, researchers are now optimistic regarding the capabilities of Q* and the project’s outlook, said the source.