Big W is set to gain new leadership in a Woolworths Group reshuffle, with Woolworths Supermarkets MD Claire Peters to oversee the stores.

Peters will move into the role of Managing Director of B2B and Everyday Needs, covering Woolworths Group’s portfolio businesses including Big W, Woolworths International, Wholesale and Property. Day-to-day management will still fall to Big W MD David Walker, who will now report to Peters.

Brad Banducci, CEO of Woolworths Group, says Peters has for the past three years led the ongoing transformation of Woolworths supermarkets.

“During her leadership we have seen significant increases in customer and brand metrics, implemented a new store operating model to better serve changing customer needs, implemented the foundation phases of Fresh Made Easy, evolved our store formats and materially improved supplier engagement.

“In more recent times, Claire has played a critical role in helping the Group navigate through COVID,” he said.

The embattled retailer has seen some improvement during the pandemic, with sales in the final quarter of FY20 leaping 31.8 per cent year-on-year thanks to high demand for appliances and home office supplies.

According to Banducci, in her new role, Peters will make use of her expertise in both the food and non-food markets to lead Woolworths’ growth adjacencies.

“These areas of our business are critical to the next phase of our journey and we look forward to the opportunities that Claire and her team will unlock in her new leadership position,” he said.

Woolworths NZ Managing Director Natalie Davis will return to Australia to take over the Woolworths Supermarkets MD position.