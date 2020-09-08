Motorola has sought to take on TCL, Oppo and realme in the affordable smartphone space, following a leaked ‘budget’ handset boasting a 64MP camera and 5,000mAh battery.

Spotted by WinFuture, the leaked Moto G9 Plus was spotted on a European retailer’s website (Orange Slovakia) for around US$300 (€255) featuring four rear cameras.

Other features include a 6.81-inch 1080p display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and ‘hole punch’ selfie camera.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

The design appears to match former leaked images from renowned tech reporter Evan Blass.

The leaks come just weeks after Motorola unveiled its G9 Play, with the leaks comprising the second or third entry in its budget G9 line-up.

Whilst Motorola is yet to officially confirm pricing nor release date, a leaked retail listing has commentators speculating international unveiling may not be too far away.

Whilst Motorola’s premium smartphone segment (e.g. revamped Razr) has received mixed feedback, the company’s budget to mid-range line-up have largely been praised for a compelling value proposition.

It comes as mid-range smartphone fare notable uptake from budget conscious consumers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.