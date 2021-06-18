The Fair Work Ombudsman has officially began legal proceedings against Woolworths for underpaying management, an error which could see the Big W owners face backpay bills of over $400m.

FWO is seeking $713,395 of outstanding backpay from 2018 and 2019, but has demanded the company calculate similar backpay for the past decade.

In 2019, Woolworths disclosed the fact it had underpaid many thousands of employees for a decade – by its own calculations it owes $390 million.

The FWO reckon the figure is much higher, and that Woolworths are still underreporting.