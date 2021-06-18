HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Amazon Reduces Its App Store Cut, Joining Google, Apple

Amazon Reduces Its App Store Cut, Joining Google, Apple

18 Jun 2021
Amazon Reduces Its App Store Cut, Joining Google, Apple

First Google undercut Apple’s 30 per cent revenue cut by charging just 15, then Apple matched this figure.

Now Amazon are playing ball too, although it is offering a slightly less generous offer, dropping its revenue cut to 20 per cent.

This will only apply to apps developed by teams earning less than $1 million annually from Amazon Appstore, or those new to the marketplace.

The Amazon Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program kicked off in October, and will be offset by offering developers an extra 10 per cent of revenue in the form of AWS credit. Good deal if the company happens to use AWS, as it drops the cut to 10 per cent — below both Google and Apple — but otherwise, this is just credit the companies may feel forced to spend on a service they don’t want.

