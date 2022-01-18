HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Big Tech Brands Hit By China Ban

Big Tech Brands Hit By China Ban

By | 18 Jan 2022

Big tech brands Intel, Panasonic, and Samsung who are major sponsors of the Winter Olympics that are set to kick off in February in China next month, are now relying on TV viewing to deliver an audience after Chinese officials announced that they have moved to stop selling tickets to the event due to an outbreak of COVID in China.

Instead, Chinese Olympic officials have moved to will invite small groups of spectators to attend the games.

Citing the current COVID “situation grave and complicated” the organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games halted ticket sales to the general public with people from overseas also stopped from attending.

Those that do attend will be required to obey strict virus precautions before, during and after the event, the official organizing committee said on its website earlier today.

The move reverses an earlier decision to limit Olympic ticket sales to attendees from mainland China. The games are scheduled to begin Feb. 4.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
