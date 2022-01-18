Big tech brands Intel, Panasonic, and Samsung who are major sponsors of the Winter Olympics that are set to kick off in February in China next month, are now relying on TV viewing to deliver an audience after Chinese officials announced that they have moved to stop selling tickets to the event due to an outbreak of COVID in China.

Instead, Chinese Olympic officials have moved to will invite small groups of spectators to attend the games.

Citing the current COVID “situation grave and complicated” the organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games halted ticket sales to the general public with people from overseas also stopped from attending.

Those that do attend will be required to obey strict virus precautions before, during and after the event, the official organizing committee said on its website earlier today.

The move reverses an earlier decision to limit Olympic ticket sales to attendees from mainland China. The games are scheduled to begin Feb. 4.