LG and Samsung washing machines have taken all the top spots in a ranking by US consumer organization Consumer Reports, Chinese Companies Haier, and Hisense along with European brands Miele and Electrolux also struggled to get into the top positions.

LG Electronics ranked first in the front-load washer, top-load agitator washer and top-load high-efficiency washer segments, becoming the first non-US firm to win three out of five washing machines categories in the ratings compiled by the organization.

LG Electronics continued its strength this year in the front-load washer and top-load high-efficiency washer segments, both of which the company topped a year earlier.

In the front-load washer segment alone, LG Electronics has claimed the top spot five times.

LG Electronics was also awarded the top position in the top-load agitator washer segment for the first time, this model is not sold in Australia.

Samsung Electronics won the top spot in the compact washer segment with its WW22N6850QX model, which was praised for its washing performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Consumer Report tested full-sized agitator top-loaders, HE top-loaders and front-loaders, as well as compact front-loaders.

Brands tested included Frigidaire, GE, LG, Maytag, Whirlpool, like Fisher & Paykel and Miele.