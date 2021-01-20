HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Best 2021 Washing Machines, LG Cleans Up

By | 20 Jan 2021

LG and Samsung washing machines have taken all the top spots in a ranking by US consumer organization Consumer Reports, Chinese Companies Haier, and Hisense along with European brands Miele and Electrolux also struggled to get into the top positions.

LG Electronics ranked first in the front-load washer, top-load agitator washer and top-load high-efficiency washer segments, becoming the first non-US firm to win three out of five washing machines categories in the ratings compiled by the organization.

LG Electronics continued its strength this year in the front-load washer and top-load high-efficiency washer segments, both of which the company topped a year earlier.

In the front-load washer segment alone, LG Electronics has claimed the top spot five times.

LG Electronics was also awarded the top position in the top-load agitator washer segment for the first time, this model is not sold in Australia.

Samsung Electronics won the top spot in the compact washer segment with its WW22N6850QX model, which was praised for its washing performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Consumer Report tested full-sized agitator top-loaders, HE top-loaders and front-loaders, as well as compact front-loaders.

Brands tested included Frigidaire, GE, LG, Maytag, Whirlpool, like Fisher & Paykel and Miele.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
