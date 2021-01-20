Samsung has unveiled the newest entry in its consumer SATA SSD range, the 870 EVO, which boosts random read speeds by 38 per cent over the 860 model.

Pitched at both general PC users and IT professionals, the 870 EVO features sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively, thanks to Samsung’s latest V-NAND and controller. It also delivers 30 per cent sustained performance improvement over the 860 EVO, and a terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2400 TB for the 4TB model, translating to a five-year limited warranty.

The new SSD offers best-in-class performance and reliability, according to KyuYoung Lee, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics.

“Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users.”

All devices with a 2.5-inch SATA connection can make use of the 870 EVO, which is also compatible with Windows’ Modern Standby function; additionally, Samsung’s renewed migration software makes it easy to transfer data to the new drive, the company says.

The 870 EVO will be available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, starting at $49.99 USD ($64.88 AUD) for the 250GB model.