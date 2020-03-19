Best 10 Health Apps For Your Wearable Device 2020

If you have a fitness tracker, wearable device or a smartwatch, you’ll need to choose an app to view all your newfound data on. We’ve gathered our top-10 picks for the best fitness apps to pair with your wearable devices in 2020.

Samsung Health

This fitness app is interactive and goals oriented, using clever gamification techniques to keep you motivated. For instance, you can go head-to-head with friends or even join a global challenge that awards you badges for your accomplishments. It provides detailed graphs for each day as well as longer-term trends, demonstrating how your level of activity, nutrition, sleep, heart rate and stress levels have progressed. The app creates customised exercise programmes based on your personal settings and offers helpful daily tips.

Compatible: iOS 9.0 or later and Android 6.0 or later



Apple Health

If you own an iPhone or an Apple Watch, you’ll notice that the Apple Health app comes automatically installed, but you can also download it on a range of other branded fitness trackers. Apple Health automatically counts your steps, walking and running distance, and uses your body measurements to more accurately calculate how many calories you’re burning. You can add extra activities to track to your ‘Favourites’ list, including active energy, cycling distance, exercise minutes, flights climbed, pushes, resting energy, standing hours, etc. When paired with a smartwatch or fitness tracker, it records your heart rate (resting and during workouts) and your sleep cycle.

Compatible: iOS 11.3



Google Fit

Google Fit is centred around the theory that general movement and your heart rate are the two main metrics you should focus on in order to improve your overall health. Developed in conjunction with the World Health Organisation, Google Fit focuses on your ‘Move Minutes’, encouraging you to move more and sit less throughout the day. ‘Heart Points’, meanwhile, are awarded for every minute of moderately intense exercise. The Google Fit interface makes it easy to see how much more you have to do to reach your daily goals and it offers actionable coaching tips to encourage you to get healthier every day. Google Fit also integrates with a number of other fitness apps, such as Nike Run Club, My Map Run and MyFitnessPal. If you wish, you can also manually enter nutrition data to track your eating habits.

Compatible: iOS 12.0 or later and Android (varies between devices)



Polar Beat

The Polar Beat app let’s you make more specific fitness goals than other health apps on the market. For example, you can specify how many calories you want to burn, how far you want to run, or how long you want your heart rate to be in an active zone. You can choose what sports activities you want to track from a list of over 100, including mountain biking, jogging, running and rowing. Your fitness tracker will upload your data automatically to your smartwatch or smartphone. From there, you can share your results with your friends or sports team to keep you motivated.When paired with the Polar H10, you can run Polar Beat’s five-minute Fitness Test, a great way to measure your fitness progress overtime. Polar’s Running Index assesses how efficient your running is.

Compatible: iOS 12.0 and Android (varies between devices)



Suunto Movescount

Finland’s Suunto was established in 1936, when the founder invented a way to produce more accurate compasses for his orienteering. The company has continued its tradition of creating cutting-edge products that enhance your adventures. If you’re a hiker and exercise means more than just routine to you, we think you’ll really appreciate some of the unique features of the Suunto Movescount. On top of tracking all the usual fitness metrics, the app also allows you to add your own descriptions and photographs, serving as a kind of adventure journal. It contains numerous heatmaps, enabling you to find popular routes around you.

Compatible: iOS 12.0 and Android 4.3



Garmin Connect

Garmin Connect is designed on a “beat yesterday” concept, featuring a bold and colourful interface that gives you a good picture of how your health and fitness metrics are tracking. You can customise what ‘cards’ you want to be shown on your dashboard, while the ‘last 7 days’ feature compares your current stats with your daily average for the past week, providing you with the encouragement and motivation you need for continual progress. A key feature of Garmin Connect is the Garmin Coach, which offers free training plans and expert coaching that adapts based on your personal performance. You can sync these workouts to you smartwatch, so you don’t even need to take your phone with you.

Compatibility: iOS 12.0 and Android 5.0



Fitbit

The Fitbit app uses a multitude of approaches to keep you feeling excited about your health and fitness. For example, the month view shows you how many days in a month you exercised with a little tick. You can also send pics and stats of your workout to friends and followers on social media or via text and email. The Fitbit app can collate your health metrics from a multiple devices such as a smart scale, a fitness tracker and a heart rate monitor, among others, and from the multi-tracker display you can see when each of these devices was last synced to the app.

Compatible: iOS 12.0 and Android (varies between devices)



Withings Health Mate

I particularly like the graph displays on the Withings Health Mate app, and depending on the type of wearable device that you’re using it with, you can get a very detailed insight into your health. Take the blood pressure graph below as an example. When you use a smart blood pressure monitor (such as Withings’ Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor), the app will generate a colour-coded display of your results, giving you an overall picture. Health Mate constructs a similarly detailed picture of your sleep cycle, activity and weight loss/gain. The app also offers a free meditation app within Health Mate, called Petit BamBou.

Compatible: iOS 10.0 and watchOS 3.0 or later, and Android (varies between devices)



Under Armour My Map Run

If you happen to have a pair of Under Armour (UA) running shoes with connectivity, you really need to have the Under Armour My Map Run app to get the most out of your shoes. With the Bluetooth connectivity of the UA Hovr shoes, you can analyse everything from your running pace to your stride length and cadence. It also fills you in on all the must-have running stats, such as total distance and number of steps. The app contains plenty of popular running routes around Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, and grants you free access to a host of adaptive training plans.

Compatible: iOS 11.0 and watchOS 4.0, and Android 5.0

