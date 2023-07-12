BenQ Unveils New LED Projector With Improved Brightness
BenQ has unveiled its new LH739 LED Projector which was designed to be used in retail places and offices.
The LH730 debuted in the US with decent specs, however the new LH739 comes with a light source delivering up to 4,000 ANSI Lumens brightness.
It is rated as 30,000 hours in the basic Eco mode, and allows for the display of sharp text while sufficient image adjustment comes through the 1.2X zoom.
It is able to cover 98% of the Rec. 709 colour gamut and is equipped with multiple modes to display infographics, presentations, and spreadsheets. The two dimensional/auto vertical keystone, Corner Fit and Digital Shrinking tools allows for image perfection.
It is controlled through the DMS app or through third party service, and can be mounted on the ceiling or a table, and has an optional WiFi dongle enabling wireless casting through mobile device sand PCs. Multiple presentations can be casted through the four way split screen.
It is currently available in the US for $1,299 USD (approx. 1,940.57 AUD) and is expected to become available in other markets soon, however global availability has not been released yet.