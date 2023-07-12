BenQ has unveiled its new LH739 LED Projector which was designed to be used in retail places and offices.

The LH730 debuted in the US with decent specs, however the new LH739 comes with a light source delivering up to 4,000 ANSI Lumens brightness.

It is rated as 30,000 hours in the basic Eco mode, and allows for the display of sharp text while sufficient image adjustment comes through the 1.2X zoom.