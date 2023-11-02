HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BenQ’s New 4LED Big Screen, Low Lag Gaming Projector

By | 2 Nov 2023

BenQ’s new 4LED projector was designed to allow big screen, low lag gaming, with quicker reaction times, and multiple game modes optimized for role playing games, first-person shooter games, and sports/racer games.

The projector boasts an input latency of 4.16 milliseconds at 1080p/240Hz, 8.3 milliseconds at 2K/120Hz, or 16.7 milliseconds at 4K/60Hz, the DLP projection engine can produce 4K UHD visual, and a 1.15-1.5:1 throw ratio, which is capable of producing up to 150 diagonal inches from 12.4ft away.

4LED technology produces 3,300 ANSI lumens, and allows daytime gaming in any light. It can run for a claimed 30,000 hours of service life in eco mode, and has support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Tone mapping and contrast is improved through BenQ’s HDR-PRO.

Users are able to download projection settings, or create their own using the Setting Xchange. There’s an auto mode which can detect and optimize Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch input lag, along with audio-visual settings.

There’s also targeting enhancement for FPS games if the user desires, with two 5W spatial audio speakers for onboard game sounds, as well as 3.5mm and S/PDIF audio outs.

This projector comes with an Android TV dongle, allowing the user to access entertainment and gaming apps over 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi. These include Netflix, AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast, all built in for wireless sharing of content.



