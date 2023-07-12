HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fox League To Debut New NRLW Show

Fox League To Debut New NRLW Show

By | 12 Jul 2023

To premiere a huge 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership season, Fox League are set to launch a new dedicated NRLW show on Fox for Thursday nights.

It will be a 30 minute show, hosted by Lara Pitt, focusing on NRLW players and their stories.

It is set to debut on the 20th July on Fox, featuring superstar players and Fox Sports ambassadors Tiana Penitani and Jessica Sergis.

The first match begins on July 22nd between the Titans and Cowboys before Newcastle take on St George Illawarra.

This year will feature nine rounds and doubleheaders each week.

Viewers can watch Fox League on Foxtel, or stream through Kayo Sports for every game of the 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership season, including finals and Grand Final, LIVE or ad-break-free.

The 2023 NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final will be played prior to the men’s on October 1st.



