Home > Latest News > BenQ Unveils New Projector For Classrooms & Offices

BenQ Unveils New Projector For Classrooms & Offices

By | 29 Jan 2024

BenQ has revealed a new projector, named the BenQ LH650, which was designed for use inside the classroom and office.

It’s a 1,080p laser projector, which comes with a lightweight design and 4,000 ANSI lumen brightness.

It boasts 92% Rec. 709 colour gamut coverage due to DLP technology, and HDR10 support. Users are able to project images up to 100-inches wide, from 2-3 meters away.

The projector packs a 4,000 ANSI lumens laser light source, promising a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours in Eco Mode.

BenQ’s SmartEco technology extends lamp life, and reduces energy consumption, by automatically adjusting brightness based on the content.

It offers a range of connectivity options including USB-C DP, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.0b, and HDCP2.2 ports. Additionally, it has an optional Wi-Fi dongle which enables wireless connectivity.

It has a built in 10W speaker, image-perfecting tools (2D keystone correction, and corner fit), and dedicated presentation, infographics, and spreadsheet modes, measuring in at 304 x 112 x 225mm, and weighing under 3KG.

Currently, the BenQ LH650 is retailing for $1,199 in the US. Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.



