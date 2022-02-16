With the portable Samsung Freestyle, the world of projectors is looking exciting this year. Now comes the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector, with huge promises for cinema and gaming fans alike.

With a newly designed laser array light source and a three-chip LCD display engine, it has 2700 lumens of brightness and will reproduce 100 per cent of the colour in an HDR10 video signal.

There’s support for 120Hz refresh rates, and claims of a lag time below 20 ms, which is great for console or PC gamers looking to go large.

The laser array is said to have a 20,000 hour life span, combined with 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio.

It will project images from 50″ to 300″, but you need 62-foot of throw to get to that 300″.

“Home theater enthusiasts have been asking what’s next, and we are proud to deliver our best Pro Cinema projector to date, producing a full 8.3 million pixels on screen with zero compromise in color and brightness,” says the company.

It has plenty of connectivity support, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one which supports HDMI eARC/ARC. There are also two USB-A ports, one that can power an optical HDMI cable.

Keeping things neat, when it isn’t being used, a motorized cover can close to protect the lens, and there’s a snap-on cable cover for the rear.