Australia is falling victim to a steady stream of cybercrime, raking fifth in the world per capita, with 83 victims per million.

UK registered a shocking 3,409 per million, leading the world. Following them is the US, Canada, and Belgium.

Cybersecurity company Surfshark conducted a study of the top 10 countries with the most cybercrime. The stats stem from a 2020 study, but show that, compared to the year 2019, Australia had a 39 per cent year-over-year increase in cybercrimes.

This growth outpaced the global rate of 30 per cent.

“As more of our lives become digital, the chances of falling victim to online crimes grow every year. Since 2001, the online crime victim count increased by 15 times, and financial losses grew more than 200 times, from $2,000 to $480,000 per hour,” explains Vytautas Kaziukonis, the CEO of Surfshark.

“Inevitably, the privacy and cybersecurity landscape will change rapidly over the next several years. Now is a good time to focus on personal cybersecurity hygiene to stay safer online.”