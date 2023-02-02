Belkin has launched their new screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The ScreenForce TrueClear Curve screen protectors have been specially designed to be compatible with Samsung Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor.

Their anti-microbial treatment protects product from microbial growth while their anti-fingerprint coating protects the surface from scratches and smudges.

These products have received the “Designed for Samsung” badge through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

“Having Samsung’s additional stamp of approval allows our customers to have comfort and confidence that a Belkin product was designed perfectly for their brand-new device,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin.

The item comes with an Easy Align tray for seamless, bubble-free at-home application. In-store applications are also available at select retailers.

The screen protectors are now available at select retailers and coming soon to the Belkin website for $39.95.