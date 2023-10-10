Belkin has announced a new lineup of connectivity solutions, built with Intel’s Thunderbolt 4 controller, for the launch of the Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and 5-in-1 Core Hub. Benefiting from Thunderbolt 4, it provides dual display support for up to 4K video resolution at 60Hz, a total bandwidth of 40Gbps, and fast charging.

Thunderbolt 4 is the latest Thunderbolt technology from Intel and has a range of features improving workstation/gaming setups, providing high bandwidth, and ensuring quality connection between devices.

The Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock has 12 ports for connecting a MacBook or Windows laptop to multiple devices, video, ethernet, and power through one single Thunderbolt 4 cable.

It provides up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, 8x faster than the USB 3.0 most consumers are currently using.

Packed with the latest Power Delivery technology, this docking stations can provide up to 90W of power to change connected devices simultaneously, bringing a smoother, clearer visual experience with 8K at 30Hz (single display), and up to 4K at 60Hz (dual display). The included cable is compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C and USB4.

See below the specifications for the Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock:

Up to 40Gbps fast data transfer

Power Delivery up to 90W

HD video resolution support on multiple displays

Single display video resolutions up to 8K at 30Hz

Dual display video resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz

Triple display with select laptop models

12 ports for power, data, and video: 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (1x Upstream, 1x Downstream), 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Supports USB-C PD 3.0), 2x USB-A 3.1, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x SD card 4.0, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x 3.5mm Audio Combo

Includes 0.8M Thunderbolt 4 cable

Triple display support for compatible laptops. Video resolution varies and dependent on capabilities

USB4-compliant

The lightweight Connect Thunderbolt 4 5-in-1 Core Hub can connect five devices, including 4x Thunderbolt enabled.

A Windows or Mac can be connected to multiple devices for data, video, and power through one single Thunderbolt cable.

The Thunderbolt 4 Hub provides power delivery up to 96W, for rates up to 40Gbps.

See below the specifications for the Connect Thunderbolt 4 5-in-1 Core Hub:

4x Thunderbolt 4 Ports

Up to 40 Gbps data transfer speeds

Monitor support for dual monitors up to 4K at 60Hz, or a single 8K at 30Hz

Power Delivery up to 96W

Up to 15W downstream charging

Daisy chain up to 6 Thunderbolt-equipped devices

Overcurrent protection

150W power supply unit included.

Thunderbolt 4 Certified

1x USB-A port for extended connectivity for additional devices

USB4 Compliant

The Thunderbolt 4 Cable provides 40Gbps of total bandwidth for max performance, delivering simultaneous data transfers, high-definition video, and Power Delivery up to 100W.

It’s also backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB4, USB 3.2, and USB2.0, along with the latest iPhone 15 series.

See below the specifications for the Thunderbolt 4 Cable:

Thunderbolt 4 certified

Access up to 40Gbps of fast data transfer

Supports up to 100W of Power Delivery

Compliant with USB4

Backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2, and USB2.0

Supports simultaneous power, data transfer, and video.

Reversible Type-C connector

2M active Thunderbolt 4 Cable

Available NOW at Australian retailers and from Belkin.com.au.

The Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock costs $499.95 AUD, the Connect Thunderbolt 4 5-in-1 Core Hub costs $299.95 AUD and the Thunderbolt 4 Cable costs $79.95 AUD.