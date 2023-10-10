Bose has introduced three new headphone and earbud models for its 2023 lineup. Two of the new models include Ultra in their title and debut Bose Immersive Audio, promising a more spacious multi-dimensional soundstage.

The first set are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, retailing for $649.00 AUD, have added Bose Immersive Audio, and replace the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (released in 2019). They became available in early October.

Up next are the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, retailing for $549.95 AUD, have a new green colourway, 2 hours added battery life (for a total of 24 hours), and are available now.

Finally, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, retailing for $449.95 AUD, have added Bose Immersive Audio, a new metallic finish, and improved far-end call quality. They are replacing the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (released in 2022) and are available now.

For those wondering what Bose Immersive Audio is, basically, Bose takes regular tracks and applies its proprietary psychoacoustic algorithms in order to recreate with spatial cues extending outside the physical headphones.

Dolby Atmos Music is encoded with spatial elements in the music file, with spatial cues on any earbud or headphone.

For now, the Bose Ultra models above are the only ones that support Bose Immersive Audio, available in two variations: ‘Still’ or ‘Motion.’

‘Still’ was designed for when the user isn’t moving, and the audio stays in place. ‘Motion’ allows the audio to move with the user. There is also an option to disable the feature.

Compared to previous models, the “regular” new QuietComfort Headphone and the new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are almost identical. The headphones have an added 2 hours battery life, and new colourway, whereas the new earbuds have added Bose Immersive Audio.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have a refreshed style. However, there is a premium for the Bose Immersive Audio and a new feature called CustomTune which personalises sound based on the user’s ear shape.