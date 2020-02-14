Battle Of The Gamers: Nvidia Strikes At Activision

Customers were left in the dark after Nvidia Corp abruptly ditched Activision Blizzard games from its new GeForce Now service earlier this week.

But now, Nvidia has spoken out against the gaming giant, saying Activision had asked to have its titles removed from GeForce – without providing an explanation.

It’s emerged that the Activision wanted a commercial agreement with Nvidia before they proceeded, with the situation stemming from a simple misunderstanding, Nvidia said on Thursday.

Nvidia assumed, because Activision participated in the beta test of the service, the agreement had extended to the initial trial period after GeForce’s 4 February launch. The service, which hosts games online and sells subscriptions to players, is now available to the public.

Nvidia has been offering a generous 90-day trial to its initial crop of customers, which it considers ‘founding members.’

‘Activision Blizzard has been a fantastic partner during the GeForce Now beta, which we took to include the free trial period for our founders membership,’ Nvidia said in a statement.

‘Recognizing the misunderstanding, we removed their games from our service, with hope we can work with them to re-enable these, and more, in the future.’

GeForce Now is a move intended to attract customers away from rival gaming services run by Apple, Microsoft, Sony Corp and Google.

Similar to the payment structure in video streaming services like Netflix, after the initial free period, founding subscribers will be charged a $4.99 a month to stream games from Nvidia-owned data centres.