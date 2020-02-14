LG Announces New Marketing Director

Gemma Lemieux is the new Marketing Director, at LG Australia.

A former Marketing Director at Panasonic Australia and at Samsung, Lemieux is credited with one of the most successful commercials ever produced by Panasonic Australia.

The skipping camera advertisement that was shot in Australia was so successful at selling a Lumix waterproof camera that other subsidiaries of Panasonic including the USA used the commercial to drive sales.

Lemieux has spent the past few years running her own lifestyle and athletics apparel company Zuu.

In her new role she will oversee all LG marketing and brand activity. LG is one of the country’s most loved consumer electronics brands, enriching the homes of millions of Australians.

Amanda Jackson, Human Resource Director LG Electronics Australia said “Gemma has extensive industry experience, a passion for brand building and deep understanding of the markets in which we operate. She is a valued addition to the LG team during this important period for our business.”

Lemieux will begin the new role later this month.

Her past roles include Group Product Manager at Orange Telecommunications, Head of Marketing, Corporate & Telecommunications at Samsung Australia, Director of Marketing Communications at Panasonic Australia, and Director of Marketing APAC for Navico APAC.