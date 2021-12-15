HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Asus Lead OLED Notebook Market, Then Samsung And Lenovo

Asus Lead OLED Notebook Market, Then Samsung And Lenovo

By | 15 Dec 2021

Analyst firm Sigmaintell have revealed Taiwanese company Asus have been the biggest vendor for OLED notebooks this year, controlling 36 per cent of the market.

Samsung were the next largest, with 20 per cent, then came Lenovo with 16 per cent.

Making up the rest of the market were HP with 10 per cent, then Xiaomi with eight per cent, and Dell, also with eight per cent.

Sigmaintell are expecting the OLED notebook segment to keep expanding, from two per cent of the total notebook market this year, to 3.1 per cent in 2022, equaling 7.5 million units. That should then increase in 2023 to 6.8 per cent, or 15.6 million units.

Samsung Display are believed to have shifted around 800,000 notebook OLED panels this year, making them the biggest vendor of panels.

They announced in September that they expect to shift seven times more notebook OLED panels.

Asus are currently working with Samsung Display to launch a budget OLED notebook, at around US$1000.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics aim to ship a million of their Galaxy Book Pro series which features OLED panels.

