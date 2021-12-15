HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Over 40% Of Global Networks Under Attack, Thanks To Log4j Security Flaw

Over 40% Of Global Networks Under Attack, Thanks To Log4j Security Flaw

By | 15 Dec 2021

Over 40 per cent of global networks have been victims of attempted attack, via the Log4j flaw, which was disclosed to the public less than a week ago.

The flaw allows hackers to exploit log files on servers, turning them into malicious instructions that download unauthorised spyware, allowing bad actors access to a server.

Within hours of the flaw being exposed, servers ran by Microsoft, Amazon and Google were under attack. There are currently over 100 attacks per minute.

“Since we started to implement our protection we prevented over 1,272,000 attempts to allocate the vulnerability, over 46% of those attempts were made by known malicious groups,” said cybersecurity company Check Point.

“Unlike other major cyber-attacks that involve one or a limited number of software, Log4j is basically embedded in every Java based product or web service. It is very difficult to manually remediate it.”

National cybersecurity bodies around the world have warned companies to update software.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft, Apple, Adobe Shares Fall Overnight
Microsoft’s Latest Acquisition Under Watchdog Scrutiny
Android Gaming Comes To Windows, With ‘Google Play Games’ App
Major Panic As Tech Giants Scramble To Patch Software Flaw
Samsung, Microsoft Team Up For AR HoloLens Project
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

83 Per Cent Of Aussies Worry About Being Tracked Online
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
Instagram Crosses Two Billion Users Threshold
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
John Legend Wants You To Join LG At CES 2022
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
Wireworld Set New Standard For USB Audio Cable Tech
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
LG Boasts Of New AI With “Human-Like” Language Skills
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

83 Per Cent Of Aussies Worry About Being Tracked Online
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
At 83 per cent according to a survey by cybersecurity company NordVPN, not only are a wide majority of Australians...
Read More