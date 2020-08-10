The 26-year-old Australian gamer Elliott Watkins has just purchased a waterfront home in Tamarama, located in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs for $9.125 million.

Watkins, who goes by Muselk in the gaming scene, is the Co-Founder of Click Management, which represents some of Australia’s biggest-name gamers, connecting them with brands.

The young professional has more than 9 million subscribers on YouTube ad his videos are viewed more than 1 million times a day. Initially, his channel gained traction from his live commentaries of him play Fortnite, Team Fortress and Overwatch.

Watkins’ YouTube channel has only grown from strength to strength during the COVID-19 crisis, as people spend more time at home gaming and viewing content.

According to Domain, the new purchase marks a step up from his current Pyrmont home, which he bought for $3.65 million three years ago.