HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CommBank Hit With $3.55M Fine For Spamming Customers

CommBank Hit With $3.55M Fine For Spamming Customers

By | 7 Jun 2023

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has been hit with the largest ever penalty under the Spam Act, for sending more than 65 million marketing emails that were hard-to-impossible to unsubscribe from.

The emails were sent between November 2021 and November 2022. Th vast majority of these (61m of the total 65m) required customers to login to their online banking accounts in order to subscribe, four million had no unsubscribe option at all, while 5,000 of these were sent to those who had already attempted to unsubscribe.

“The scale and duration of the breaches by the CBA is alarming,” ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

“The ACMA gave it early warnings it might have some issues and the steps it took were ineffective. The failure to fix the issues shows a complete disregard for the spam rules and the rights of its customers.

“We will be closely monitoring the Commonwealth Bank’s compliance and the commitments it has made to review its practices. If we find future non-compliance, we will not hesitate to take further action.”

Commonwealth Bank joins the likes of Latitude ($1.5m), Binance ($2m) and Sportsbet ($2.5m) in copping multi-million dollar fines for breaching the Spam Act 2003.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
$100M Latitude Loss, Shares Tank After Cyberattack
Apple Introduces Tap to Pay On iPhone In Australia
Joint Aus/NZ Investigation Launched Into Latitude
“Time Of The Essence” To Regulate Apple In Australia: CommBank
Coles
Coles Credit Card Holder Data Stolen In Latitude Attack
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Melbourne AV Dealer Placed Into Liquidation $1.2M Debt
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Sodastream Clone Goes Bust
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Masimo Consumer Exec Quits For New Role At Snap One
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
LG Announces Local Availability Of New SuperSlim Notebook
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Steinhoff international who changed their name to Greenlit Brands in Australia, because of the corruption allegations associated with their South...
Read More