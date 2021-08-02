The Australian network infrastructure market, comprising ethernet switch, router and wireless LAN hardware, has started to recover from the losses experienced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researcher IDC says in Q121, the market experienced a year on year (YoY) growth of 16.9 percent and ended generating a total revenue of US$ 230.7 million.

IDC says that although the revenue was not higher than the pre-COVID level of US$ 253.4 million for the same period in 2019, it is a positive sign of market recovery.

Cisco led the Australian network infrastructure market with a 60 percent share, followed by HP Enterprise at 7 percent, Juniper with 5 percent, and Nokia and Technicolor each with three percent.

The router market experienced the largest growth of 28.6 percent mainly due to Telecom Service Providers increasing spending on 5G core networks.

IDC forecasts the Australian SDWAN market to grow at an annual growth rate of 28.75 percent by 2024 while ongoing projects in the market including 5G upgrades and the NBN are expected to grow 6.15 percent by 2025.