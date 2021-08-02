HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
TPG Telecom Boosts 5G Spectrum, Targeting 85% Capital Coverage

TPG Telecom Boosts 5G Spectrum, Targeting 85% Capital Coverage

By | 2 Aug 2021
,

TPG Telecom  has entered into an agreement to acquire additional 5G spectrum holdings in the 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air.

This deal means that TPG Telecom’s 3.6 GHz spectrum holdings will increase from 60 MHz to 90 MHz in Adelaide and 95 MHz in Brisbane, Perth and Canberra.

In Sydney and Melbourne, TPG Telecom will acquire 5 MHz of 3.6 GHz spectrum, increasing its holdings to 65 MHz after the transaction.

“For our mobile and home wireless customers, this additional mid-band 5G spectrum will mean a significant boost in speeds through increased capacity,” TPG Telecom CEO Iñaki Berroeta said.

“This spectrum acquisition will enhance our 5G customer experience and set us up for future customer growth as we roll out our 5G home internet service to meet customer demand for NBN alternatives.

“As this spectrum is immediately adjacent to our existing 5G spectrum holdings, it can be deployed quickly and without significant cost.”

TPG Telecom is targeting 85 per cent population coverage in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra by the end of this year

