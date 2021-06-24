Research organisation Gartner says more than half the world’s knowledge workers, those who use problem solving skills such as IT programmers, developers, cybersecurity sleuths, will be working remotely during the next 18 months.

In Australia, 44 percent of knowledge workers are expected to work remotely at least one day per week in 2022 according to Gartner.

Remote workers will represent around 32 percent of all employees worldwide by the end of 2021 up from 17 percent in 2019.

The US will have the most remote workers in 2022, accounting for 53 percent of the workforce.

In the UK the remote workforce will be around 52 percent of staff while Germany and France will account for 37 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

India and China will produce some of the largest numbers of remote workers, but they will only account for about 30 percent of the workforce.