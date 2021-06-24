The peak body representing more than 88,000 scientists, Science & Technology Australia, says Australia must double total R&D investment due to an alarming slide in student STEM skills.

It warns Australia is falling behind its international rivals which are putting STEM sectors at the heart of the COVID recovery and economic growth.

The scientists’ concerns are raised in the STA’s policy vision developed over the last 14 months from discussions with its 85 member organisations.

The document proposes long-term, coordinated national policies to make Australia a STEM superpower by moving beyond short-term political and budget cycles.

The STA plan includes developing a national strategy for science and technology capabilities, allocating $2.4 billion to a research translation and commercialisation fund, and doubling annual investment in R&D to 3 percent of GDP.