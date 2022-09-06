HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aussies Embracing Women’s Sport, Brand Support Needed: Foxtel

By | 6 Sep 2022

Foxtel Media and Gemba’s new Shifting the Goal Posts report has revealed that women’s sport is on the rise, with an engaged viewership, and numerous sponsorship opportunities.

The research found that 6.6 million Australians are currently engaged with women’s sports, with 41 per cent saying they are more engaged now with women’s leagues than they were five years ago.

Two million other sports fans currently only watch the men’s leagues, but “have the capacity to be converted to women’s sports viewers in the short term.”

Interestingly, for brands hoping to increase their reach, 82 per cent of women’s sports viewers can recall at least one major brand who sponsors a league.

There remains a disconnect with the amount of brand money flowing into women’s sports, with sponsorship at just 12 per cent of men’s sports.

“It’s evident that the future of women’s sporting leagues in Australia is in the hands of broadcasters and brands,” Foxtel Media’s Brisbane sales director, Katherine Frost said.

“Our report shows that brands have an opportunity to help achieve gender parity as we lift up the next generation of female athletes and sports fans.

“At Foxtel Media, we are committed to supporting and promoting women’s sports as a leading broadcaster in this Australia and look forward to continuing our work with valued partners in creating exciting advertising experiences that elevate the whole of the women’s sports market.

“Our hope is that this report alerts more brands to the fact that women’s sports advertising and sponsorship is lucrative, effective, and powerful and will join us in helping it reach its full potential.”

Gemba’s head of insights, Andrew Goodieson hopes this research will help debunk some of the myths that have previously held brands back from investing in women’s sports.

“Well-established leagues like the AFL and NRL have been nurtured and reinvested in for almost a century and that directly contributes to their popularity,” Goodieson said.

“We believe that women’s sports can get there too- they just need the right resources and the backing of savvy brands.”

The report will be discussed at the Women In Sport Summit this week.



