ACCC Hires First Female Chair

ACCC Hires First Female Chair

By | 14 Dec 2021

The ACCC will have its first chairwoman next year, after the Morrison Government appointed lawyer Gina Cass-Gottlieb, who will take over from current Chair Rod Sims next March.

Cass-Gottlieb said she was “honoured to be entrusted to be the next chair of the ACCC”.

“The ACCC is a deeply respected and renowned regulator for its protection of consumers and competition, a key driver of our economy and for upholding the competition law,” she said.

“I look forward to stepping into leadership of this important regulator and its dedicated team of staff and commissioners and wish to acknowledge the lasting contributions Rod Sims has made to the ACCC and to competition law.”

Josh Frydenberg announced the nomination today, saying, “Gina is one of Australia’s preeminent competition lawyers,” while noting Rod Sims’ “outstanding contribution to competition, consumer and infrastructure policy in his time at the ACCC, helping to advance world leading reforms including most recently with respect to the digital platforms,”

Cass-Gottlieb has been senior partner at Gilbert + Tobin for 25 years, and is a member of the RBA’s Payment Systems Board, and the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority.

