Aussie E-Sports Operators Face Match-Fixing Charges

MELBOURNE: Five organisers of e-sports in Australia have been charged with match-fixing offences which, if proved, carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison. Victoria Police say the five men will face court in Melbourne and Sale, Victoria, in September.

The charges were brought by detectives from the Victoria Police Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit, following an investigation which began in March last year.

The investigation was said to be centred on a team playing Counter Strike: Global Offensive, described as a multiplayer first-person shooter video game.

A 20-year-old Melbourne man has been charged with two counts of engaging in conduct that corrupts, or would corrupt, a betting outcome, plus two counts of using corrupt conduct information for betting purposes, and possessing cannabis.