Home > Latest News > Aussie Broadband Launches Reseller Partner Program

Aussie Broadband Launches Reseller Partner Program

By | 5 Aug 2022

Aussie Broadband has launched a partner program aimed at locking in resellers to expand its footprint in Australia.

The company reached half a million customers at the start of this year, after a stunning 2021 saw Aussie push its NBN broadband market share over 5 per cent, and increase its mobile customers by 70 per cent, year-on-year.

The new partner program will give resellers “greater benefits”, and is a different prospect to its wholesale program.

“Reselling is very much about people selling Aussie’s branded services,” according to Aussie Broadband’s general manager for channel partnerships, Tony Nikolovski.

“What this program allows us to do is partner with people in Australia to help sell our services in areas where they have reach and relationships that we don’t.

“The partnerships will essentially create consideration and interest for Aussie where previously we were not able to do that ourselves.”

Union Shopper and iSelect have already signed on.

“We’ve had further expressions of interest already, but we want to make sure that we’re partnering where it makes sense to do so and where we can add value to our partners’ customers,” Nikolovski said.


