Whilst previous speculation hinted that Apple’s next generation iPad would have the same design as the previous model, leaked renders suggest that the new device is getting a revamp.

Based on renders published by MySmartPrice and attributed to CAD files from a case maker, the new device will sport rounded edges and flat sides. However, the screen still has square corners, which suggests tha the rounded corners may just be the render of the case and that the device will still have sharp square corners.

The new model will also sport touch ID, a selfie camera, a single camera on the rear with an LED flash contained within a pill-shaped camera module and a quad speaker system, with two at the top and two at the bottom. However, it looks like the company might be ditching the headphone jack.

Interestingly, the renders seem to be rather ambiguous when it comes to the charging port, not revealing whether it will be a Lightning port or a USB-C port. The iPad Mini, Air and Pro models all have transitioned to USB-C, something Apple has had to do in response to an EU ruling that makes USB-C mandatory on mobile devices.

The 10th Gen iPad is expected to run on the A14 Bionic chip that was featured in the iPhone 12, meaning 5G connectivity, as well as a 10.5-inch display.