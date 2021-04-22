HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Faces $50 Million Ransom For Stolen Schematics

Apple Faces $50 Million Ransom For Stolen Schematics

By | 22 Apr 2021
,

Russian hackers have hit Apple with a $50 million USD ransom demand after stealing a huge cache of schematics from one of its suppliers.

Hacking group REvil – also known as Sodinokibi – took the documents on current and future Apple products, including the recently-announced iMac redesign, from Taiwanese company Quanta, which manufactures devices for the tech giant.

It initially demanded $50 million USD from Quanta, then began releasing images from the trove starting April 20, to coincide with Apple’s Spring Loaded event. The group is now demanding $50 million from Apple itself by May 1, and says it will keep posting images every day until Apple pays up.

 

In a statement reported by Bloomberg, Quanta acknowledged the attacks on a “small number” of its servers.

“We’ve reported to and kept seamless communications with the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities concerning recent abnormal activities observed. There’s no material impact on the company’s business operation,” the company said.

The leaked documents also include an as-yet-unrevealed Apple laptop with extra ports, which seems to confirm rumours of a 2021 MacBook Pro refresh.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Aussie Marketers Upset By Apple’s Anti-Tracking Move Against Facebook
Tile Slams Apple’s AirTags Item Tracking Push
Apple’s Optional Ad-Tracking Starts Next Week
Accessories Already On The Way For New Apple Products
Retailers To Benefit From New Apple Product Launches
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021
Amazon Google Industry
/
April 22, 2021
/
Ecovacs’ New Robot Has A Sweet-Smelling Feature
Appliances Cleaning Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
53% Of Cellnet Now Owned By German Distributor
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Which Audio Industry Executive Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Aussie Marketers Upset By Apple’s Anti-Tracking Move Against Facebook
Apple Communication Facebook
/
April 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021
Amazon Google Industry
/
April 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon’s domination of the smart speaker market isn’t as assured as it may seem, with three Chinese manufacturers closing in...
Read More