HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > AusPost’s Digital iD Links With DocuSign For E-Signatures

AusPost’s Digital iD Links With DocuSign For E-Signatures

By | 23 Mar 2021

Australia Post’s Digital iD identity credential can now be used with DocuSign, allowing users to prove their identity for e-signatures without uploading physical identity documents separately.

DocuSign has integrated its ID verification system with Digital iD to “verify signer identities for both existing and guest users”: a system that comes in the wake of the pandemic.

This allows Digital iD users to use their identity as part of the DocuSign verification process, which connects an identification method to agreements that require an e-signature.

New users are also able to “enter the details from their identity documents which are checked against official sources,” DocuSign said.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Warning To Delete AusPost Scam
Pandemic Parcel Boom Boosts Australia Post To $3.4bn
OZ Post Refusing To Ship Soundbars Due To Size & Shape Issues
OzPost Plans Self-Serve Kiosks
Oz Post Races To Deliver Some 13 Million Black Friday Parcels
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Premium TV Sales To Grow Despite Overall Market Drop
Display Latest News
/
March 23, 2021
/
Apple Tipped To Discontinue 13.3″ MacBook Pro
Apple Latest News Leaks
/
March 23, 2021
/
OZ Suppliers Signing Up To US Walmart Marketplace
Latest News
/
March 23, 2021
/
Major Investor To Offload Stakes In Sydney’s Biggest Shopping Centres
Latest News Retailers
/
March 23, 2021
/
Texas Storm Hits Infineon
Components
/
March 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Premium TV Sales To Grow Despite Overall Market Drop
Display Latest News
/
March 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The global shipments of premium TVs are expected to grow in 2021, despite an overall market decline in TV sales....
Read More