Australia Post’s Digital iD identity credential can now be used with DocuSign, allowing users to prove their identity for e-signatures without uploading physical identity documents separately.

DocuSign has integrated its ID verification system with Digital iD to “verify signer identities for both existing and guest users”: a system that comes in the wake of the pandemic.

This allows Digital iD users to use their identity as part of the DocuSign verification process, which connects an identification method to agreements that require an e-signature.

New users are also able to “enter the details from their identity documents which are checked against official sources,” DocuSign said.