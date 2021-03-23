Research firm Synergy Research Group says enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services continued to increase aggressively in 2020.

Spending on the services grew 35 percent to reach almost US$130 billion during the year.

Enterprise spending on data-centre hardware and software, however, dropped six percent to less than $90 billion.

Synergy says its research shows a definite trend away from on-premises software, while company CIOs are shifting their spending to the cloud.

The research found though Covid19 has led to companies moving to the cloud much faster than they might have otherwise. The trend has been moving this way over years, even though the pandemic might have accelerated it.