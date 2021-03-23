HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Cloud Spending Ramped Up 35% During Last Year

Cloud Spending Ramped Up 35% During Last Year

By | 23 Mar 2021

Research firm Synergy Research Group says enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services continued to increase aggressively in 2020.

Spending on the services grew 35 percent to reach almost US$130 billion during the year.

Enterprise spending on data-centre hardware and software, however, dropped six percent to less than $90 billion.

Synergy says its research shows a definite trend away from on-premises software, while company CIOs are shifting their spending to the cloud.

The research found though Covid19 has led to companies moving to the cloud much faster than they might have otherwise. The trend has been moving this way over years, even though the pandemic might have accelerated it.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
AWS Reports Revenue Growth
IT Channel Driving Huge Growth In Global Cloud: New Report
Microsoft Revenue Soars Through The Cloud
Over The Wire Snaps Up Digital Sense For $27 Million
Microsoft Targets Oz Market With New Cloud Service Range
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Premium TV Sales To Grow Despite Overall Market Drop
Display Latest News
/
March 23, 2021
/
Apple Tipped To Discontinue 13.3″ MacBook Pro
Apple Latest News Leaks
/
March 23, 2021
/
OZ Suppliers Signing Up To US Walmart Marketplace
Latest News
/
March 23, 2021
/
Major Investor To Offload Stakes In Sydney’s Biggest Shopping Centres
Latest News Retailers
/
March 23, 2021
/
Texas Storm Hits Infineon
Components
/
March 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Premium TV Sales To Grow Despite Overall Market Drop
Display Latest News
/
March 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The global shipments of premium TVs are expected to grow in 2021, despite an overall market decline in TV sales....
Read More