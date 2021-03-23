HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 23 Mar 2021
The Federal Government’s hard-fought efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news is beginning to cause ructions within the media landscape.

The ABC has decided to terminate commercial agreements with several news websites and focus on agreements with tech platforms like Facebook and Google.

The decision will mostly impact the New Daily, which has seen a seven-year deal with the ABC come to a sudden end.

The New Daily paid the national broadcaster less than $50,000 a year for use of its articles and videos through a licence fee. The news website is published by Motion Publishing, a subsidiary company of Solstice Media, which is funded partly by advertising and the superannuation industry.

It’s a blow for the independent platform and will also impact South Australian website InDaily and InQueensland.

